May 8 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated:

* Has sold 17.5 pct of its shareholding in Appletiser South Africa (ASA) to black owned investment company African Pioneer Group (APG)

* Additional 4 pct has been sold to a new entrant black empowerment partner, Sipho Excellent Madlala, a 20-year veteran of CCBSA

* Through its 17.5 pct shareholding, apg will have a seat on board of Appletiser