April 12 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated :

* Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - on April 11, 2017, co and Coca-Cola Company enters into a non-binding letter of intent, the ' Somerset LOI '

* Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - Somerset LOI contemplates company exchanging certain of its exclusive distribution rights and associated assets licensed by Coca-Cola Co

* Coca Cola Bottling Co - LOI also relates to certain cross-licensed brands located in South-Central Kentucky currently served by co 's distribution center located in Somerset