May 15 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

* Coca Cola Bottling Co says on May 15, Coca-Cola Bottling Co amended article III, section 2 of company's bylaw - SEC filing

* Amended bylaws to reduce required minimum number of directors on company's board of directors from nine to three

* Amended bylaws to eliminate maximum number of directors on board