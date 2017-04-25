April 25 Coca-Cola Co
* COO on conf call- saw improved Q1 performance in China,
in part driven by a strong chinese new year campaign; India
performance improved
* COO on conf call- consumer demand challenges in Brazil
and Venezuela, in particular, continue to pressure performance
* COO on conf call- expect actions we are taking to return
Brazil business to growth by end of the year
* COO - on April 1, swapped southwest operating unit,
comprised principally of Texas, for 20 percent stake in
continental beverage business
* COO - as we create a more focused, lean corporate center,
expect to result in about 1,200 job reductions beginning in
second half of 2017 and carrying into 2018
* COO - post refranchising, we're going to go from well over
100,000 employees to under 40,000 employees by some point next
year
* Due to strengthening of several currencies, including
Mexican peso, expect a 3-point currency headwind on profit
before tax, which is at low end of previous forecast range
* COO - majority of the additional $800 million savings
would come from the corporate job reductions
* COO - intent is to reinvest the half of the $800 million
savings in some of the newer categories or some of the other
categories to drive growth
Further company coverage: