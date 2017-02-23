UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Coca-cola Co
* At CAGNY conference- are increasing availability and options of single-serve drinks
* Exec at CAGNY conference- will look at downsizing packaging in some areas
* Exec at CAGNY conference- 'without added sugar' is a vast opportunity to grow
* Exec at CAGNY conference- will refranchise more in n. America this year than we have in previous yrs combined
* Exec at CAGNY conference- company's corporate center will be much leaner, jobs will be affected
* Exec at CAGNY conference- have launched a perfomance mangement system, new compensation system based around revenue and economic profit Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources