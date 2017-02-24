Feb 24 Coca-cola Femsa Sab De Cv

* Qtrly reported earnings per share ps. 1.69

* Says comparable total revenues grew 3.7% to ps. 44,300 million

* Says comparable sales volume declined 5.9% to 806.8 million unit cases in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Qtrly comparable earnings per share ps. 1.30

* Says total revenues increased 21.6% to ps. 49,533 million in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Says reported total sales volume declined 7.0% to 849.9 million unit cases in the fourth quarter

* "South America division faced most difficult macroeconomic and consumer environments of our territories" in 2016