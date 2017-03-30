March 30 Coca-cola Icecek AS:

* Plans to open its 10th plant in Turkey, in the Isparta region

* The plant is expected to be fully operational in the second quarter of 2017

* The state-of-the-art production facility will have annual capacity of 220 million liters - around 40 million unit cases - and will provide direct and indirect employment to approximately 300 people

* The total amount of investment for the plant is 110 million lira ($30.17 million)

* The Isparta facility will have two lines capable of producing ice tea, juice and sparkling products in can and PET packages

