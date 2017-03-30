UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Coca-cola Icecek AS:
* Plans to open its 10th plant in Turkey, in the Isparta region
* The plant is expected to be fully operational in the second quarter of 2017
* The state-of-the-art production facility will have annual capacity of 220 million liters - around 40 million unit cases - and will provide direct and indirect employment to approximately 300 people
* The total amount of investment for the plant is 110 million lira ($30.17 million)
* The Isparta facility will have two lines capable of producing ice tea, juice and sparkling products in can and PET packages
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6461 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources