UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Coca-Cola Co:
* The Coca-Cola Company reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $9.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.89 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Coca-Cola Co - on track to deliver full year targets
* Coca-Cola Co qtrly organic revenues (non-GAAP) were even
* Coca-Cola Co - expanding our existing $3 billion productivity and reinvestment program to capture an incremental $800 million in annualized savings by 2019
* Coca-Cola Co - qtrly comparable EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.43
* Qtrly total unit case volume was even, which included less than a half point of growth from acquired brands
* Qtrly sparkling soft drinks unit case volume down 1%
* Coca-Cola Co sees full year 2017 comparable EPS (non-GAAP) to decline 1% to 3% versus $1.91 in 2016
* Coca-Cola Co sees 17% to 18% headwind from acquisitions, divestitures, and structural items to Q2 net revenues
* Says "revenues in quarter were adversely impacted by two fewer days and shift of Easter holiday" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources