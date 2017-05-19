UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19Cocokara Fine Inc
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
* Shares repurchased at the price of 2.71 billion yen in total, on May 19
* Says share repurchase plan was announced on May 18
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OehK0G
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources