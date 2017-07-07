July 7 Codexis Inc:
* Codexis Inc - effective as of june 30, 2017 co entered
into a loan and security agreement with western alliance bank
* Codexis Inc - pursuant to agreement wab agreed to make
term loans available to company in a principal amount of up to
$10 million - sec filing
* Codexis - WAB agreed to make revolving advances available
to co in principal amount of up to $5 million, with accounts
receivable borrowing base of 80% of eligible accounts
* Codexis Inc - company did not draw from credit facility on
closing date, and term loans may be funded at company's request
prior to june 30, 2018
Source text (bit.ly/2tRKOMv)
