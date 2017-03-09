March 9 Codexis Inc:

* Codexis reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Codexis Inc - total revenues for Q4 of 2016 were $10.0 million

* Codexis Inc - research and development (research and development) expenses were $6.0 million for Q4 of 2016 compared with $5.2 million for q4 of 2015

* Codexis Inc- sees 2017 total revenues of $50 million to $53 million

* Codexis Inc- sees 2017 product sales of $21 million to $23 million, an increase of 37% to 50% over 2016

* Codexis Inc- sees 2017 gross margin on product sales between 37% and 39%

* Codexis inc- sees 2017 total operating expenses for research and development and sg&a to increase by 6% to 8%