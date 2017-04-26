US STOCKS-Wall St slides as tech wreck resumes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 26 Coeur Mining Inc-
* Coeur reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue rose 39 percent to $206.1 million
* Coeur Mining Inc - 2017 production guidance remains unchanged
* Coeur Mining Inc - 2017 exploration expense guidance has been increased by $6 million
* Coeur Mining Inc qtrly gold ounces produced 10,356 ounces versus 14,231 ounces in q4 2016
* Coeur Mining Inc qtrly silver equivalent ounces produced 1.75 million ounces versus 2.1 million ounces in q4 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $204.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Shares of Apple have been more bruised than those of other Silicon Valley heavyweights by a technology stock selloff this week, with many on Wall Street cautious following the iPhone maker's rally in recent months.
June 15 Uber Technologies Inc was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.