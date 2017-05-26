May 26 Cofco Meat Holdings Ltd

* China Merchandise reserve and china foodstuffs entered into Central Reserved Pork P&S Agreement I And Central Reserved Pork P&S Agreement II

* Pursuant deal each of Wuhan Cofco Meat And Cofco Meat (Jiangsu) to sell 300 tons of Frozen Lean Pork Cuts to China Foodstuffs

* China Foodstuffs to Purchase Frozen lean pork cuts and pay a total of RMB14.4 million to Wuhan Cofco Meat and Cofco Meat (Jiangsu)

* China Foodstuffs has agreed to pay Wuhan Cofco Meat RMB7.17 million

* China merchandise reserve and China Foodstuffs entered into agreements with Wuhan Cofco Meat And Cofco Meat (Jiangsu)