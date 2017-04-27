April 27 Cofinimmo SA:

* Fair value portfolio investment properties at March 31 EUR 3.38 billion ($3.68 billion)versus EUR 3.37 billion at Dec 31, 2016

* Q1 property result EUR 53.1 million versus EUR 49.3 million year ago

* Q1 operating result before result on portfolio EUR 40.4 million versus EUR 37.2 million year ago

* Q1 net profit group share EUR 37.2 million versus EUR 418,000 year ago

* Occupancy rate at end Q1 94.2 percent versus 95.1 percent year ago

* EPRA net asset value per share at March 31 EUR 94.34 versus EUR 92.76 at Dec 31, 2016