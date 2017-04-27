BRIEF-Commercial Metals says costs associated with sale of CMC Cometals to be about $10 mln
* Commercial metals co says estimates costs associated with sale of cmc cometals are expected to be approximately $10.0 million - sec filing
April 27 Cofinimmo SA:
* Fair value portfolio investment properties at March 31 EUR 3.38 billion ($3.68 billion)versus EUR 3.37 billion at Dec 31, 2016
* Q1 property result EUR 53.1 million versus EUR 49.3 million year ago
* Q1 operating result before result on portfolio EUR 40.4 million versus EUR 37.2 million year ago
* Q1 net profit group share EUR 37.2 million versus EUR 418,000 year ago
* Occupancy rate at end Q1 94.2 percent versus 95.1 percent year ago
* EPRA net asset value per share at March 31 EUR 94.34 versus EUR 92.76 at Dec 31, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1VUVqlM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13
* Sutherland asset management corporation announces sale and issuance of $65.0 million senior secured notes due 2022