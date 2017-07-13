FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 hours ago
BRIEF-Cogeco reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.80/shr
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 13, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Cogeco reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.80/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Cogeco Inc

* Q3 revenue rose 4.5 percent to C$599.7 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share c$1.80

* Cogeco Inc - qtrly earnings per share C$1.81

* Cogeco Inc - ‍quarterly eligible dividend of $0.34 per share was declared, an increase of 15.3 percent​

* Cogeco Inc - expects fiscal 2018 preliminary financial of revenue to reach between $2,425 million and $2,455 million

* Expects fiscal 2018 preliminary adjusted EBITDA to reach between $1,055 million and $1,080 million

* Fiscal 2018 preliminary financial guidelines do not include expected financial results from metrocast acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.