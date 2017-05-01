May 1 Cognex Corp:

* Cognex authorizes new stock buyback program

* Cognex Corp - board of directors has authorized purchase of up to $100 million of Cognex common stock

* Cognex Corp - new authorization will commence after cognex completes an existing $100 million repurchase program

* Cognex Corp - repurchase program is intended to help reduce share dilution associated with company's equity incentive plans