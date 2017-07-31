FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cognex reports Q2 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.63
July 31, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Cognex reports Q2 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Cognex Corp-

* Cognex reports record results for the second quarter of 2017

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $250 million to $260 million

* Cognex corp qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.63

* Cognex Corp - ‍Q3 gross margin is expected to be in mid-to-high 70% range​

* Cognex Corp - ‍believes that majority of larger consumer electronics orders in 2017 will be recognized as revenue in q3 as compared to 2016​

* Cognex Corp qtrly revenue $172.9 million versus $147.2 million

* Cognex Corp qtrly non gaap earnings per share from continuing operations $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $169.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $179.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

