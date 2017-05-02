Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 2 Cognosec Ab
* Cognosec ab first quarter 2017: improving margins with an acquisition at completion stage
* Qtrly group revenue of 3.76m eur
* overall group loss for q1 2017 was 0,846m eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure