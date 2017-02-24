UPDATE 3-Faced with mounting criticism, British PM visits London fire victims
* Police consider possible criminal action (Updates with death toll, police comment, PM's visit)
Feb 24 Cognosec AB:
* Q4 net revenue 4.3 million euros ($4.6 million) versus 4.6 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss 0.9 million euros versus profit 0.7 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Police consider possible criminal action (Updates with death toll, police comment, PM's visit)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
LONDON, June 16 Britain said on Friday that no deal could be struck on exiting the European Union unless the future relationship with the bloc was taken into account.