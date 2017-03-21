BRIEF- Japan System Techniques announces upgrade of stock listing
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section
March 21 Cogobuy Group
* Qtrly group's gross merchandise value was rmb6,629.5 million, representing an increase of 52.5%
* Qtrly total revenue of rmb3,846.5 million, representing an increase of 43.5% year-over-year
* Q4 non-gaap profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was approximately rmb151.6 million, representing an increase of 45.1%
* "we are confident in continuation of our growth momentum in 2017"
* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS DRAWN DOWN A SIXTH AND FINAL INSTALLMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (OCABSA) FOR € 1.64 MILLION
BEIJING, June 16 China's HNA Group has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guo Wengui, days after it first broke its long silence over what it says were "baseless and meritless" allegations by the exiled billionaire, court documents show.