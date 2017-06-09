June 9 Cogobuy Group

* Shareholder Yao Yi sells 28.09 million shares in Cogobuy Group at an on-exchange average price of HK$4.83 a share on June 1- HKEx filing

* Shareholder Yao Yi owns 12.34 percent stake in Cogobuy Group after transaction from 14.24 percent previously - HKEx filing

