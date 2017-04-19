BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Cohen & Steers Inc:
* Cohen & Steers Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Cohen & Steers Inc GAAP diluted EPS of $0.49 in Q1 2017
* Cohen & Steers Inc qtrly adj diluted earnings per share $0.47
* Cohen & Steers Inc says operating margin was 39.6% in Q1 2017 versus 40.1% in Q4 2016
* Cohen & Steers - assets under management were $58.5 billion as of March 31, 2017, an increase of $1.3 billion from $57.2 billion at December 31, 2016
* Cohen & Steers - revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $89.7 million, an increase of $252,000 from $89.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2oo5kOR) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg