BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Coherent Inc
* Coherent, Inc. Reports second fiscal quarter results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.91
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Coherent Inc - Have voluntarily begun to pay down debt assumed in conjunction with acquisition of rofin-sinar
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.45, revenue view $404.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 net sales $422.8 million versus $199.9 million; q2 earnings per share $1.69
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia