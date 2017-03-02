March 2 Coherus Biosciences Inc

* Coherus announces CHS-1420 pharmacokinetic clinical bioequivalence study meets primary endpoint

* Coherus Biosciences - results gives confidence co can similarly complete future PK studies with modified formulations, exepcted to commence later in 2017

* Coherus Biosciences - study met criteria for clinical PK similarity on all prospectively defined PK endpoints