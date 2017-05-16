French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 19
PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 16 Coherus Biosciences Inc:
* Coherus Biosciences prevails in '135 IPR decision
* Coherus Biosciences - patent trial, appeal board of U.S. Patent And Trademark Office ruled in favor of review of Abbvie's U.S. patent 8,889,135
* Coherus Biosciences-decision invalidates claims of patent that directed to method for treating rheumatoid arthritis by administering 40 MG of humira
* "Pleased that PTAB has decided to invalidate all claims of '135 patent" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
June 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 18 UAE state fund Mubadala Development Co PJSC is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice for approval to buy the rest of the partially-owned Viceroy Hotel Group from Jho Low, a financier linked by prosecutors to Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.