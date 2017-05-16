May 16 Coherus Biosciences Inc:

* Coherus Biosciences prevails in '135 IPR decision

* Coherus Biosciences - patent trial, appeal board of U.S. Patent And Trademark Office ruled in favor of review of Abbvie's U.S. patent 8,889,135

* Coherus Biosciences-decision invalidates claims of patent that directed to method for treating rheumatoid arthritis by administering 40 MG of humira

* "Pleased that PTAB has decided to invalidate all claims of '135 patent"