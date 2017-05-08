BRIEF-Dova Pharma sees IPO to be priced between $15 and $17/shr
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc sees IPO of upto 4.06 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
May 8 Coherus Biosciences Inc:
* Coherus Biosciences reports first quarter 2017 corporate highlights and financial results
* Q1 revenue $161,000 versus $12.4 million
* Q1 loss per share $1.54
* Q1 revenue view $10 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Tibet Financial Leasing announce commitment for 20 737 MAX airplanes
* Clovis Oncology -on June 18,entered stipulation, agreement of settlement intended to settle purported class action litigation, Medina V. Clovis Oncology