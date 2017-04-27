US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Cohu Inc:
* Cohu reports first quarter 2017 operating results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.24
* Sees q2 2017 sales about $86 million
* Q1 sales $81.1 million
* Q1 revenue view $78.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: