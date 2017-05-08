UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 Colabor Group Inc:
* Colabor Group reports results for the first quarter of 2017
* Colabor Group Inc qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Colabor Group - consolidated sales were $267.2 million for 84-day period ended march 25, down 6.2% from $284.8 million for 84-day period ended march 19, 2016
* Colabor Group Inc - in Q1 of 2017, a major contract to supply fresh fish and seafood to Sobeys Québec Inc's food stores has been renewed
* Colabor Group Inc - in second half of 2017 we anticipate to see steady improvement in gross margins and organic growth in comparable sales
* Colabor Group Inc - three-year agreement with Sobeys Québec Inc. Extends until February 2020
* Colabor Group Inc - expects agreement with Sobeys Québec Inc to generate approximately $90 million in annual sales for its norref division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources