* Colabor Group reports results for the first quarter of 2017

* Colabor Group Inc qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Colabor Group - consolidated sales were $267.2 million for 84-day period ended march 25, down 6.2% from $284.8 million for 84-day period ended march 19, 2016

* Colabor Group Inc - in Q1 of 2017, a major contract to supply fresh fish and seafood to Sobeys Québec Inc's food stores has been renewed

* Colabor Group Inc - in second half of 2017 we anticipate to see steady improvement in gross margins and organic growth in comparable sales

* Colabor Group Inc - three-year agreement with Sobeys Québec Inc. Extends until February 2020

* Colabor Group Inc - expects agreement with Sobeys Québec Inc to generate approximately $90 million in annual sales for its norref division