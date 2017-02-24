Feb 24 Colabor Group Inc

* Colabor group reports its 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 same store sales fell 4.3 percent

* Qtrly consolidated sales $432.5 million versus $431.9 million

* Expect improved gross margins and organic growth in comparable sales in second half of 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* To optimize asset utilization and continue to cut costs, plan to close vaughan, ontario warehouse on april 30, 2017

