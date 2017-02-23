BRIEF-AV Concept Hold says expects to record an increase in FY net profit
* Expected result due to significant increase of more than 25% in company's share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates
Feb 23 Colas SA:
* FY revenue: €11.0 billion ($11.61 billion)(-8% and -4% at constant scope and exchange rates)
* FY operating income €324 million (+€75 million)
* Dividend proposed: €8.20 per share (of which €5.45 paid out as an interim dividend in December 2016)
* FY consolidated net profit group share EUR 355 million versus EUR 234 million year ago
* At the end December 2016, work-on-hand remained at €7.1 billion, a 1% improvement compared to the end of December 2015
* In 2017, revenue for roads in mainland France could improve slightly, as the market probably reached a low point in 2016
* Says revenue for 2017 should be higher than in 2016
* FY net cash EUR 517 million versus EUR 560 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/2lxZxph Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9476 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner