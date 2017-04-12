April 12 Colfax Corp:

* Colfax announces pricing of 3.250% senior notes due 2025

* Colfax Corp - priced its previously announced offering of EUR 350 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior notes due 2025

* Colfax Corp says settlement of offering is expected to occur on April 19, 2017