BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 12 Colfax Corp:
* Colfax announces pricing of 3.250% senior notes due 2025
* Colfax Corp - priced its previously announced offering of EUR 350 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior notes due 2025
Colfax Corp says settlement of offering is expected to occur on April 19, 2017
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.