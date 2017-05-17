BRIEF-Cornerstone to acquire shares of Solgold PLC
* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties
May 16 (Reuters) -
* Colgate-Palmolive CEO signaled he would be open to selling co for $100/share at meeting with institutional investors in recent weeks - NY Post Source text : nyp.st/2qpZQpW Further company coverage:
* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties
HOUSTON, June 19 Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its stake in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to Occidental Petroleum Corp for $600 million in cash.
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround