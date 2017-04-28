UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws
April 28 Colgate-Palmolive Co:
* Colgate announces 1st quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.67 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.64
* Q1 sales $3.762 billion
* Colgate-Palmolive Co - qtrly organic sales grew 0.5%
* Colgate-Palmolive Co - Latin America net sales increased 9.0% in q1 2017
* Says North America net sales decreased 5.0% in q1 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $3.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Colgate-Palmolive Co qtrly Latin America unit volume was even with year ago quarter, while pricing increased 7.0%
* Colgate-Palmolive Co - Q1 was "challenging" and did not meet our organic sales growth expectations, driven mainly by "softer" results in North America
* Colgate-Palmolive Co - "as we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and slowing category growth worldwide remain challenging"
* Colgate-Palmolive Co - volume gains in Mexico, Caribbean region and Southern Cone region were offset by volume declines in Brazil in quarter
* Colgate-Palmolive Co qtrly organic sales for Latin America increased 7.5%
* Says "continue to expect a low-single-digit net sales increase for 2017, based on our slow start to year"
* Colgate-Palmolive co - on a gaap basis, planning for a year of gross margin expansion and expect earnings per share on a dollar basis to be flat
* Colgate-Palmolive Co - "now expect organic sales growth for 2017 to be modestly below our 4% - 7% range with sequential improvement throughout year"
* Fy2017 revenue view $15.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
