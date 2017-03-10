BRIEF-Five Oaks Investment announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
March 10 Coliseum Capital Management LLC :
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC - had earlier reported a stake of 14.8 percent in Blue Bird Corp as of Feb 14 Source text (bit.ly/2mRkZZu) Further company coverage:
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
ZURICH, June 16 The Swiss government appears to have heeded a recommendation from the country's banking lobby for assurances that dozens of countries receiving bank data from Switzerland will use the information properly.
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 1 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t9lJcH) Further company coverage: