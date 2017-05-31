BRIEF-Pilab signs lock-up agreement with FGP Venture sp. Z o.o.
* UNDER AGREEMENT FGP VENTURE SHALL NOT SELL SHARES OF PILAB WITHIN TWO YEARS
May 30 Collabos Corp
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with GeekFeed Co.,Ltd on May 30
* Says two entities will cooperate on development of new products and services
* Says it will buy shares of GeekFeed Co.,Ltd
* Other details remain to be decided yet


SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.
* MAY PRELIM. REVENUE ABOUT $92 MILLION, UP 22% YOY