US STOCKS-S&P, Dow hurt by energy, banks; biotech boosts Nasdaq
* Healthcare is top S&P sector gainer, Biotech index up 4 pct
May 30 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc:
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer
* Collegium Pharmaceutical - prior to joining Collegium, Ciaffoni served most recently as president, U.S. Branded pharmaceuticals at Endo International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Healthcare is top S&P sector gainer, Biotech index up 4 pct
* Signet Jewelers announces appointment of R. Mark Graf to board of directors and retirement of Dale W. Hilpert
* Burcon announces fiscal 2017 results and reviews operations