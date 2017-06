March 13 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc:

* Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc - entered controlled equity offering sales agreement, dated march 13, 2017 with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co - SEC filing

* Collegium Pharmaceutical- after agreement, co may issue, sell shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share, having offering price of up to $60 million Source text: (bit.ly/2miF1sf) Further company coverage: