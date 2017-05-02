BRIEF-Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
May 2 Colliers International Group Inc
* Colliers international reports strong first quarter results
* Qtrly revenues $422.8 million versus $376.1 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $404.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results