UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Collins Foods Ltd
* Acquisition of KFC restaurants in the Netherlands
* Unit has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 16 KFC restaurants located in Netherlands from subsidiaries of Yum! Brands
* Deal for consideration of EUR 62.3 million
* Acquisition and associated equity raising costs will be funded via a fully underwritten A$54.5 million placement
* Mark Van 't Loo has been appointed as CEO Europe
* Acquisition is expected to be mid single digit EPS accretive for Collins Foods shareholders in first full financial year of ownership
* For period ending 30 sept 2016, Netherlands acquisition generated revenue of EUR 46.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 7.3 million on a pro forma basis
* Development agreement was entered into with unit of Yum! for roll-out of more than 20 new KFC Restaurants by Collins Foods in Netherlands by 31 Dec 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources