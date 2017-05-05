BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
May 5 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA:
* Says accelerated book-building process has been finalized
* Total amount of capital increase of 253.1 million euros ($277.8 million), issue price of 7.10 euros per share
($1 = 0.9110 euros)
* Raiffeisen Bank International says about Polbank IPO the terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot yet be communicated
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”