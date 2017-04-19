BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 19 Colony Bankcorp Inc:
* Colony Bankcorp Inc announces first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* During Q1 of 2017, company reported net interest income of $9.46 million and a net interest margin of 3.35 percent
* In Q1 of 2017 net charge-offs were $394 thousand, or 0.05 percent of average loans
* Colony Bankcorp Inc - redeemed remaining outstanding preferred stock of $9.4 million
* Colony Bankcorp Inc - redeeming preferred stock will be immediately accretive to earnings per share
* Colony Bankcorp Inc - will eliminate current quarterly dividend payment of $210,600 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Swiss private banking group Julius Baer pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe into the world soccer governing body FIFA.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.