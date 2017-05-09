BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
May 9 Colony Northstar Inc
* Colony Northstar announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.31
* Q1 FFO per share $0.17
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.