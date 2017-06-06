BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Colony Starwood Homes-
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
* Colony Starwood Homes - pricing of an underwritten public offering of 23 million of its common shares, consisting of 11.6 million common shares offered by co
* Colony Starwood Homes- intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund a portion of its previously-announced pending acquisition of a portfolio
* The underwritten public offering is for gross proceeds of approximately $406.0 million
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)