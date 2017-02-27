Feb 27 Colony Starwood Homes:

* Colony Starwood Homes announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results

* Q4 core FFO per share $0.47

* Q4 revenue $146.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $143.7 million

* Q4 FFO per share $0.37

* Q4 loss per share $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Occupancy was 95.5pct for quarterly same store cohort of 28,146 homes

* Sees 2017 core FFO/share $1.85 - $1.95

* Quarterly same store noi increased 15.5pct over Q4 2015

* Quarterly same store core noi margin was 66.2pct

* Sees 2017 same store revenue growth up 4pct - 5pct

* Sees 2017 same store core noi up 63pct - 65pct

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S