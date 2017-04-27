BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Columbia Property Trust Inc:
* Columbia Property Trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.15 to $1.22
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.28
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2rATt0H Further company coverage: