June 14 Columbia Sportswear Co

* Columbia Sportswear Company announces appointments of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Transformation Officer

* Says Jim Swanson appointed CFO

* Columbia Sportswear Co says Peter Rauch appointed as company's senior vice president and Chief Transformation Officer

* Columbia Sportswear- Swanson will fill position currently held by Tom Cusick, who has been promoted to executive vice president and coo, effective July 1