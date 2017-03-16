March 16 Columbus A/S:

* FY net revenue 1.19 billion Danish crowns ($171.69 million) versus 1.12 billion crowns year ago

* FY EBITDA 138.5 million crowns versus 103.9 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.125 crown per share

* Target for 2017: revenue in level of 1.35 billion crowns

* Targets for 2017: EBITDA before share-based payment in level of 150 million crowns, service EBITDA of 140 million crowns

* Target for 2017: 10 pct dividend on nominal share capital

* Long-term target for 2019: keeps long-term revenue growth at compounded average growth of 10 pct each year

* Long-term target for 2019: Adjusts long term EBITDA margin from 10 pct to 11 pct EBITDA margin each year

* Long-term target for 2019: dividend policy is to pay out 10 pct dividend of nominal value each year

* Long-term target for 2019: expects to increase recurring revenue from 25 pct in 2016 to 30 pct of total revenue in 2019