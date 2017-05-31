BRIEF-Siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 mln
* Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million
May 31 Columbus McKinnon Corp:
* Columbus Mckinnon reports fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Q4 loss per share $0.22
* Q4 sales $183.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $176.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Columbus McKinnon Corp - stahl integration on track to deliver $5 million in synergies in fiscal 2018
* Columbus McKinnon Corp - plan to reduce debt by $45 million to $50 million in fiscal 2018
* Columbus McKinnon Corp - expects capital expenditures in fiscal 2018 to be in range of $20 million to $24 million
* Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers
WASHINGTON, June 21 AT&T Inc was confident it would win regulatory approval for its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc before year's end as the Justice Department continues its review, but was still awaiting details about any final requirements for the deal, a senior executive said.