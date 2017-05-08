BRIEF-Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new CFO
May 8 COMARCH SA:
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 1.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees IPO of 30.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC filing
* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the company's stockholders"