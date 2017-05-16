May 16 COMARCH SA

* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES

* THE DEFERRED TAX RESERVE WILL ALSO LOWER THE RESULT BY ABOUT 2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* MEANWHILE THE VALUATION OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (FORWARD CONTRACTS MAINLY) AND CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES RELATED TO OTHER THINGS (AMONG OTHERS FROM VALUATION OF LOANS AND BORROWINGS) WERE POSITIVE AND AMOUNTED TO ABOUT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS