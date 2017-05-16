BRIEF-Beijing BDStar Navigation's owner to cut stake in the company in 6 months
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
May 16 COMARCH SA
* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES
* THE DEFERRED TAX RESERVE WILL ALSO LOWER THE RESULT BY ABOUT 2 MILLION ZLOTYS
* MEANWHILE THE VALUATION OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (FORWARD CONTRACTS MAINLY) AND CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES RELATED TO OTHER THINGS (AMONG OTHERS FROM VALUATION OF LOANS AND BORROWINGS) WERE POSITIVE AND AMOUNTED TO ABOUT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
COPENHAGEN, June 19 The top firms in California's Silicon Valley carry more weight on the global stage than many countries, which makes building diplomatic relations with them increasingly important, the world's first national technology ambassador said.
* The total contract value of the project is 10.2 million rgt